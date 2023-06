Class B Baseball All-State teams announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota High School Coaches Association and Class B Baseball coaches voted on this year’s first and second all-state teams. Here’s the full list.

FIRST TEAM

Keegan Neva, SR - Northern Cass

Masen Allmaras, SR - Kindred

Cole Hebl, SR - Hillsboro/Central Valley

Brayden Wolfgram, JR - Thompson

Tate Mart, SR - LaMoure/Litchville-Marion

Grady Shipman, JR - Carrington

Connor Johnson, SR - LaMoure/Litchville-Marion

Jack Romfo, SR - Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Tony Villarreal, JR - Grafton

Dane Hagler, JR - North Star

Brody Schneibel, SR - Rugby

Coltan Francis, SR - Surrey/Our Redeemer’s

Carson Merck, SR - Bishop Ryan

Noah Erickson, SR - Surrey/Our Redeemer’s

Carson Yale, SR - Des Lacs-Burlington

Paxton Ystaas, JR - Des Lacs-Burlington

Michael Fagerland, JR - Shiloh Christian

Trace King, SR - Shiloh Christian

SECOND TEAM

Marshall Judisch, JR - Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Derek Carpenter, JR - Hatton/Northwood

Landon Koenig, SR - Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Reece Berberich, SR - Thompson

Anthony Hanson, SR - LaMoure/Litchville-Marion

Carter Tetrault, SR - Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Mason Romfo, JR - Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Carson Haerer, JR - Bottineau

Drew Zwak, SO - Bishop Ryan

Hank Bodine, SO - Velva/Drake-Anamoose

Kellan Henry, JR - Renville County

Rylan Olson, SR - Des Lacs-Burlington

Tyson Wick, JR - Hazen

Eli Thompson, JR - Shiloh Christian

NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete - Jack Romfo, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

NDHSCA Coach of the Year - Nathan Soulis, Thompson

