City of Mandan looking to make liquor license changes

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is looking to create a new liquor license class.

A new class H license would allow for catering events to sell retail beer, wine and liquor.

The City Commission is also looking to make some changes to the current liquor ordinance. The proposed changes allow breweries and other distilleries not located in Mandan to apply for a special event permit to serve liquor in the city under the Class DY license.

The Commission also wants to clarify the language so no applicant can apply for more than two liquor licenses. Right now, the wording is unclear.

The City Commission will vote officially on the changes Tuesday evening.

