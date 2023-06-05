City of Mandan looking to make liquor license changes

A bar in Mandan
A bar in Mandan(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan is looking to create a new liquor license class.

A new class H license would allow for catering events to sell retail beer, wine and liquor.

The City Commission is also looking to make some changes to the current liquor ordinance. The proposed changes allow breweries and other distilleries not located in Mandan to apply for a special event permit to serve liquor in the city under the Class DY license.

The Commission also wants to clarify the language so no applicant can apply for more than two liquor licenses. Right now, the wording is unclear.

The City Commission will vote officially on the changes Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Shawn Lee Lane.
UPDATE: Wahpeton man shot cousin in chest, court papers allege
Fire truck
Fire at Mandan Landfill Sunday evening
BisMarket opening day
BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park

Latest News

Classic cars at Buggies and Blues
Getting ready for the 30th annual Buggies n’ Blues in Mandan
School board election for Turtle Mountain Community Schools
School board election Tuesday for Turtle Mountain Community Schools
Brush fire near Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Monday
Working on the traffic signal at the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Ave
Arbor Ave. and 9th St. light will officially be taken down