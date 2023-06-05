Bismarck State reintroduces wrestling to school’s athletic lineup

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State Athletics is adding men’s wrestling to its ever-growing list of sports that the school offers.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, BSC will field a wrestling team. They will join the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

“We are excited to announce that wrestling, one of the school’s premier athletic programs until after the 1998 school year, has been reborn.” BSC Athletic Director Myron Schulz said. " As BSC continues to grow academically, athletics will be a driver that attracts student-athletes to Bismarck.”

This addition comes six decades after the school first introduced wrestling in 1961. Mystics wrestling last competed in 1998.

The program’s first stint at Bismarck State (1961-1998) is known for seeing the start of eventual NCAA Champion and professional wrestling star Brock Lesnar’s collegiate career. Lesnar won the 1998 NJCAA Heavyweight Championship, becoming the 10th and final champion to wrestle at BSC.

Bismarck State’s 10 NJCAA National Champions include Roger Keller (1964), Gary Hoffman (1973-1974), Rhett Hilzendeger (1974), Robin Ayres (1976), Dale Anderson (1977), Ken Ness (1978), David Reimnitz (1978), Marc Larson (1979), Mike Blaske (1982), Brock Lesnar (1998).

The search for a head coach to begin the program’s new era is ongoing, says Schulz.

