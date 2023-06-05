Arbor Ave. and 9th St. light will officially be taken down

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The traffic signal at the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Ave will be taken down.

The signal was temporarily taken out of service on January 5 after an NDDOT analysis found the intersection no longer met the warrants for the traffic signal.

The DOT hired a private consultant to look at the roadway. The consultant reaffirmed that the intersection should be a two-way stop.

There has been no set date for removal.

“The DOT owns it but the city operates. Since that occurs, we were in charge of decommissioning that signal. Now the DOT has a project coming through this summer and they’ve hired Northern Improvement as the contractor that is going to be doing the work. And as part of their contract, they’re being paid to remove the signal,” said Traffic Engineer Mark Berg.

The intersection only had six traffic crashes in 2022. Bismarck Police said there have been six crashes so far this year, but two were not related to the intersection.

