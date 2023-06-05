Arbor Ave. and 9th St. light will officially be taken down

Working on the traffic signal at the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Ave
Working on the traffic signal at the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Ave(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The traffic signal at the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Ave will be taken down.

The signal was temporarily taken out of service on January 5 after an NDDOT analysis found the intersection no longer met the warrants for the traffic signal.

The DOT hired a private consultant to look at the roadway. The consultant reaffirmed that the intersection should be a two-way stop.

There has been no set date for removal.

“The DOT owns it but the city operates. Since that occurs, we were in charge of decommissioning that signal. Now the DOT has a project coming through this summer and they’ve hired Northern Improvement as the contractor that is going to be doing the work. And as part of their contract, they’re being paid to remove the signal,” said Traffic Engineer Mark Berg.

The intersection only had six traffic crashes in 2022. Bismarck Police said there have been six crashes so far this year, but two were not related to the intersection.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Shawn Lee Lane.
UPDATE: Wahpeton man shot cousin in chest, court papers allege
Fire truck
Fire at Mandan Landfill Sunday evening
BisMarket opening day
BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park

Latest News

Brush fire near Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Monday
Man charged with terrorizing in Burleigh County
Man charged with terrorizing after BPD says he pointed a gun at bar employees
Planting in the fields in Burleigh County
Planting and moisture update; some with too much, others with not enough rain
Bismarck SkyWatch camera view of the brush fire near Sertoma Park
UPDATE: Brush fire near Sertoma Park in Bismarck on Monday