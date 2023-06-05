17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Two family members drowned while trying to save one another. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A 17-year-old and his uncle drowned in an Alabama pond Sunday afternoon while trying to save one another, according to Lawrence County officials.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the teen was chasing after a dog into the pond but struggled to get back to shore, so his uncle went in to help.

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in the water himself.

The 17-year-old went back in the water to save his uncle, but he also went underwater and didn’t come back up, according to officials.

Covington said another 15-year-old nephew tried to go in after them but was stopped by family members.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the 17-year-old as Gabriel Alonzo and his uncle as 36-year-old Julio Chich Alvarez.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
Police lights generic
Man arrested for Attempted Murder in Wahpeton shooting
BisMarket opening day
BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park
Woman charged with arson
Spearfish woman charged with arson for Super Eight Hotel fire

Latest News

2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says
BSC Mysticians logo
Bismarck State reintroduces wrestling to school’s athletic lineup
Fire truck
Fire at Mandan Landfill Sunday evening
Dickinson Legacy Square
Dickinson Legacy Square is new home for summer concerts