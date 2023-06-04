USDA funds the Dakotas to support food supply chains, local farmers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The USDA is rolling out a new federal food business centers initiative.

The goal is to bring together groups across the country to remove barriers to the supply chain for rural producers.

For farmers like Quinn Renfandt, distribution is the biggest challenge he faces with launching his farm.

He explains how a warehouse pilot project in the works in Minot will help.

“Having a shared space that we would be able to evaluate our production, washing, packing, possibly processing lightly, like cutting up basic fruits and vegetables to be stored for longer term, also having that as a key point that links into some type of distribution network,” said Renfandt.

The USDA plans for 12 regional food business centers, with the north-central one serving the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Dozens of non-profits, co-ops and other organizations will come together under the Region Five Development Commission based out of Minnesota to help local farmers gain access to funding and expertise.

“It is so exciting that the USDA is creating a concerted effort to provide funding to our three-state region. That funding is coming here to help us grow our local food systems,” said Stephanie Blumhagen, executive director of FARRMS Non-Profit.

Minot’s warehouse would be one of many projects across the country.

States will collaborate four times a year, with plans to bring everyone together in an online hub.

“If you lose food access, it’s really hard to attract new people or families into your communities. We’re just hoping for a robust local food supply chain where all communities can have access to healthy foods,” said Lori Capouch, rural development director of the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.

Capouch said these plans should take North Dakota farming to new heights.

Stakeholders will be meeting in the coming months to set goals and figure out funding needs.

The online hub could take up to a year to get up and running but Capouch said it could be sooner than that.

