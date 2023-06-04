Tractors trek to Harmon Lake in Mandan to support those battling cancer

Tractors at Harmon Lake in Mandan for the Schlosser/Dakota Aged Iron Club Tractor Trek
Tractors at Harmon Lake in Mandan for the Schlosser/Dakota Aged Iron Club Tractor Trek(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Tractor enthusiasts came together on Saturday in Mandan to ride and to support those battling cancer.

The 8th annual Schlosser/Dakota Aged Iron Club Tractor Trek took place to raise money for the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. The trek began at the home of Perry Schlosser and ended at Harmon Lake in Mandan. There were 51 tractors in the trek this year with some from the time periods of the 40s and 50s.

“I like John Deer Tractors, but everyone has other tractors. We just like to take them out and do tractor treks. It’s a good fundraiser for the Cancer Center. It’s getting bigger and bigger each year. It’s a lot of fun,” said Perry Schlosser, president of the Dakota Aged Iron Club.

The group also held a tractor show and silent auction back at Schlosser’s home where more money was raised. Schlosser is looking forward to the trek next year.

