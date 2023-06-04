Researchers track long-billed curlews as they travel to and from North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives an update on long-billed curlews fitted with GPS and satellite transmitters in May 2022 in southwestern North Dakota.

Long-billed curlews are on the North Dakota species of conservation priority list because their population has declined. And that’s why its important to track and collect data on their migration movements.

“We were able to deploy five different transmitters on individual, adult, long-billed curlews and track movement south for the winter,” said Jay Carlisle with the Intermountain Bird Conservatory.

Researchers tracked the large shorebirds through GPS and satellite technology as the birds headed south out of North Dakota last summer.

“Two wintered either side of the border in Texas and Mexico, and then two others went to the interior of Mexico and Durango, and they stayed for a while and then they both moved to other areas,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle said one thing he learned was that Kansas is an important stopover site during their migration. And when these birds returned to North Dakota in the spring of 2023, there were more surprises.

“They went back to the field that they were in last year. And that’s why it’s so important that that landscape is intact for them. And if that field, the grass is too long, you know, there’s some grass just a few hundred yards to the east that is the right height and provides the right resources for them,” said Sandy Johnson, North Dakota Game and Fish conservation biologist.

Studying long-billed curlews in North Dakota would not be possible without the cooperation of private landowners.

“It’s great working with a lot of North Dakota landowners that are really proud stewards of the land and interested and really curious about what they have on their land and what the birds might be doing on their land and even when they leave,” said Kevin Ellison with the American Bird Conservatory.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department plays a key role in the long-billed curlew study.

“Our role with this project is we are providing funding for the researchers to come out and tag the birds, and that funding is from the nongame fund, the Watchable Wildlife Tax Checkoff Fund. So, it’s really funded by people who donate to that account,” said Johnson.

Researchers will continue to monitor these birds and collect data to help manage their populations into the future.

Six more transmitters were deployed in 2023 on long-billed curlews in southwestern North Dakota.

