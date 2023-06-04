Man arrested for Attempted Murder in Wahpeton shooting

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Wahpeton Police department says around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, they received a 911 call for a 34-year-old man that had been shot in the chest. Police say when they got to the apartment complex at 1358 12th St. N, they found the man laying on the ground.

Witnesses told police that the victim was shot by a family at that address. Police shortly after arriving to the scene, issued a shelter in place for a 6-block radius and evacuated people living in the building.

The alleged shooter, later identified as 37-year-old Shawn Lee Lane, was found inside unit 304 and arrested for Attempted Murder and Discharge of a Firearm Within City Limits.

Police say they also found a firearm on scene. Information of the victim has not yet been released.

Valley News Live is reaching out to officials to get more details and will share updates as details become available.

