WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Multiple crews battled a house fire in southwest Minot Sunday afternoon.

Authorities got the call just after 1:30 p.m. of a fire in the 900 block of 1st Avenue SW, and were on scene within minutes.

Police on scene said it’s believed the fire started in the backyard, likely on the deck, and spread to the home.

A witness on scene told Your News Leader that three adults and two children were home at the time but were able to get out.

Your News Leader will have more on this story during First News at Five on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.