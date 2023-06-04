Dacotah Mandan Lions Club holds kite fly to support a Mandan Middle School student with cancer

Flying kites at the Dacotah Mandan Lions Club kite fly
Flying kites at the Dacotah Mandan Lions Club kite fly(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend, kite enthusiasts gathered to fly their kites to support a Mandan Middle School student who has cancer.

The Dacotah Mandan Lions Club holds an annual kite fly to raise awareness for pediatric cancer, and they say they have done this for close to six years. This year is different from any other one as their free will offering was going towards Mandan Middle School student Jimi Faris who has Burkitt’s Lymphoma. The Lions Club says this year has been their biggest year as they had constant foot traffic. The club said people came from around the country to take part.

“It’s an enjoyable family event to fly kites. We would love to fill the field with kites and have the sky filled with kites so that it is an enjoyable event to see. It’s great for families to do that together,” said Sherry Fetch, secretary of the Dacotah Mandan Lions Club.

The club is looking forward to the kite fly next year and helping more children who are battling cancer.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman charged with arson
Spearfish woman charged with arson for Super Eight Hotel fire
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Teen, Joseph Stagnaro, unexpectedly passed away
A community is left “devastated, completely devastated” after sudden loss
power outage generic
Widespread power outage in Dickinson caused by lightning strike
Narcotics task force operation in Minot
Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot

Latest News

Fire damages home in southwest Minot
Southwest Minot house fire
WATCH: Fire damages home in southwest Minot
BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park
2022 juvenile court report released