Dacotah Mandan Lions Club holds kite fly to support a Mandan Middle School student with cancer

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - This weekend, kite enthusiasts gathered to fly their kites to support a Mandan Middle School student who has cancer.

The Dacotah Mandan Lions Club holds an annual kite fly to raise awareness for pediatric cancer, and they say they have done this for close to six years. This year is different from any other one as their free will offering was going towards Mandan Middle School student Jimi Faris who has Burkitt’s Lymphoma. The Lions Club says this year has been their biggest year as they had constant foot traffic. The club said people came from around the country to take part.

“It’s an enjoyable family event to fly kites. We would love to fill the field with kites and have the sky filled with kites so that it is an enjoyable event to see. It’s great for families to do that together,” said Sherry Fetch, secretary of the Dacotah Mandan Lions Club.

The club is looking forward to the kite fly next year and helping more children who are battling cancer.

