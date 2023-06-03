Widespread power outage in Dickinson caused by lightning strike

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of Montana-Dakota Utilities customers were without power Friday evening due to an apparent lightning strike.

As of shortly before 8 p.m., just under 600 MDU customers in the Queen City were still without power, according to the company’s online outage map.

You can follow progress of the work on the MDU Outage map.

