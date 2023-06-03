Verendrye Electric Cooperative adds a second EV

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota ranks last in the country for the number of registered electric cars as of 2021, according to the Department of Energy.

That statistic hasn’t stopped Verendrye Electric Cooperative from buying a second electric car this year for their business.

They primarily sell electricity to homes and businesses.

Tom Rafferty, member services manager with the co-op, said they’re not trying to promote electric cars, but they’re collecting data and experimenting with these vehicles if sales in North Dakota do grow.

He said people call them with questions about the cars.

“We want to be ready because let’s say you have two electric cars in your driveway, and you’re charging both of them, that’s not too big of a deal if your house has the service capacity for that,” said Rafferty.

He said if everybody bought an electric car tomorrow, there would be issues with electrical capacity, and they’re studying that.

