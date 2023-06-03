Two people hurt in Fargo apartment complex fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after a fire broke out at a Fargo apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Officials say it happened around 3 p.m. as 4355 10th Ave. S. They say there was smoke in the second floor hallway of the three-story apartment building.

Crews found an active fire in a second floor apartment. While searching the apartment, fire crews located two people inside of the apartment. Both were taken to a local healthcare facility and the fire was put out in 10 minutes.

Other than the one impacted unit, no other tenants of the building were displaced. Damage was contained to one apartment unit and a few doors in the rest of the building. Damage is estimated at $40,000.

This fire is still under investigation. An official cause is not being released at this time.

