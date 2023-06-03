South Dakota man admits fatally shooting 3 people, wounding 2 others

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has admitted to fatally shooting three people and wounding two others.

Francis Lange, 43, on Wednesday entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Sentencing is scheduled for July 24. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

Lange admitted in court to going into a home in the small town of Scotland, South Dakota, on Nov. 9, 2021, and shooting everyone inside. Those killed included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, along with her father, Librado Monclova, and Diane Akins. A 5-year-old girl and another adult were shot but survived.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said that under the plea, Lange faces mandatory life in prison without parole, but will receive mental health evaluation and treatment.

Psychiatrist Josette Lindahl testified Wednesday that she had met three times with Lange and diagnosed him with schizoaffective disorder. She added that alcohol and other substances made his symptoms worse.

