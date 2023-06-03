Seventh annual Carz-N-Cures show takes place at the State Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Car enthusiasts came together in the parking lot of the State Capitol Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The 7th annual Carz-N-Cures took place with more than 100 classic and modern vehicles. The event is held the first weekend in June every year to raise money for the Bismarck Cancer Center. President of the Carz-N-Cures show Terry Schreiner said that he started this in honor of his wife’s treatment with cancer.

“Shortly before her cancer diagnosis, we had purchased a Camaro and we were just getting into that scene. It was kind of a passion, so after we went through the treatment, it just seemed natural that this would be something we are familiar with and to communicate with the Cancer Center to give back,” said Schreiner.

Schreiner said this show might be the best one out of all of them as they exceeded the number of cars than any previous year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.