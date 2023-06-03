Dickinson Legacy Square is new home for summer concerts

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the new location to catch a concert in Dickinson this summer, and more.

“If they want to bring their lunch down here, or if they just want to enjoy the afternoon, this is the place to do it downtown,” said Joel Walters, Dickinson Marketing and Events director.

The Dickinson Legacy Square is the new home for the city’s summer concerts rebranded to Live at Legacy Square Concert Series.

Walters said the venue has a concession area, fire pits, a splash pad and a large TV.

City leaders said they are thankful for the community’s support of the project and are excited to see their vision come to life.

“It will really increase the walkability of our downtown and enhance the opportunities for businesses in our downtown area,” said Dickinson Mayor Scott Decker.

“We’ve got some great national acts coming in this summer, we’ve got some local bands from around here and the surrounding area,” said Jason Fridrich, Dickinson City commissioner.

They also want the space to also be a place for birthday parties and family reunions.

“American Bank Center used to sit here, my dad worked there for 41 years, so right on this site, so its got a little sentimental value to me too,” said Fridrich.

It’s a change these civic leaders said they hope will bring more people downtown.

The grand opening is June 24.

All are welcome, and there will be a concert following the ribbon cutting.

