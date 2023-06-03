BisMarket opening day takes place in Kiwanis Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a long winter, people in the capital city headed out on Saturday to begin shopping local over the warmer months.

BisMarket kicked off its 2023 season with 33 vendors and live music. Vendors ranged from food to crafts to jewelry and they are all local to the area. The community arrived just before the market opened, all of them eager to see what the market had to offer. The market has something for everyone.

“It’s really great to support your local community. You get to spend your dollars on local small business, locally produced food, fresh, good food that’s been grown and made here in your community. We have got tons of family activities, anything for anyone,” said Jenna Nieters, local food coordinator with Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

You can visit the BisMarket on West Sweet Avenue in Kiwanis Park. It is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. until October 14.

