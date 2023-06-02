Wishek man killed in concrete truck rollover

LOGAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 57-year-old Wishek man died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 13 in Logans County when the concrete truck he was driving rolled over.

The loaded concrete truck’s left steer tire blew and the truck rolled over into the ditch.

The driver was thrown from the truck.

He was taken to Wishek Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

