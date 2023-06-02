Williston daycare provider found guilty of child abuse appeals her decision to state Supreme Court

Corey Gardner
Corey Gardner(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A Minnesota woman found guilty of child abuse at her unlicensed daycare in Williston has made an appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Prosecutors said Corey Gardner injured a two-month-old in 2019 and was found guilty in July of 2022. Gardner’s attorney, Kiara Kraus-Parr argued to the justices last month that a motion for acquittal should have been granted because the prosecution did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Gardner abused the child. Kraus-Parr also said the jury instructions were improper, resulting in an “obvious error.”

“They don’t know if she committed these actions or if somebody else came through and committed the actions, but it doesn’t matter to the jury is essentially what the State was arguing,” said Kraus-Parr.

Williams County Assistant States Attorney Nathan Madden said the motion and jury instructions were properly handled. Madden reiterated that the evidence showed that Gardner abused the child.

“Attorney Kraus-Parr says we don’t know what happened. The record shows what happened,” said Madden.

The justices will be reviewing the case at a later date.

Gardner was sentenced to six years in prison in December.

