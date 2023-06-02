Williston Basin School District looking to hire teachers this summer

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - About 40 teachers and staff announced they would not renew their contract at the Williston Basin School District. Now, the administration will have to spend the summer filling in those gaps.

Superintendent Richard Faidley said the good news is that they already have more than 100 applications submitted and that interviews are underway. He said he’s optimistic that positions will be filled before the start of the year.

“We see resignations every year in school districts. We’re not unlike any other school district in North Dakota or the nation, it’s just part of our business,” said Faidley.

The reasons for some of those employees leaving include wanting to retire, medical or family-related issues, and wanting to move to another location.

