Williams County Sheriff’s Office reacts to state crime statistics report

Crime rates
Crime rates(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Crime rates are increasing statewide, including Williams County.

Comparing to 2021, the latest crime statistics report shows Williams County had a 24-percent increase in crimes from 336 to 417 in 2022. Arrests in that department nearly doubled from 152 to 272.

The increases largely stem from a rise in DUI’s and drug violations. Williams County Sheriff Verlan Kvande said crime has been slowly rising for the past few years, but says the county is still a safe place.

“I would say we have a very safe community. Unfortunately, there are crimes that happen and some violent crimes that happen, but when you look at the total number of crimes based on what our populace is and what our culture is in this area, I think we have a very safe community,” said Kvande.

While violent crimes are trending upwards in North Dakota, Williams County’s numbers have remained steady.

“Thankfully, violent crimes haven’t increased with any large measure. It’s a little misleading when you had no homicides in 2021 but one in 2022. Percentagewise, it’s a big increase, but overall, not a big rise in that way,” said Kvande.

