Spearfish woman charged with arson for Super Eight Hotel fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police said they have a Spearfish woman in custody for starting a fire at the Super Eight Hotel on May 25.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, Saydee Bear Robe admitted to starting the fire because she “needed to cleanse the building of evil spirits.”

The document states Bear Robe started the fire with phone book pages and stuffing from the bed.

Burleigh County prosecutors have charged her with arson.

