The Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the North Dakota State Capitol features many special people

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award is one of North Dakota’s most rigorous honors. The Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the North Dakota State Capitol features many famous people who have called North Dakota home.

These paintings act as a reminder of the recipients’ accomplishments and have historical significance.

“The reward itself is based on someone having lived in North Dakota... doesn’t necessarily have to be born and raised here, but have lived here and then gone on to do something with their life’s work that reflects on North Dakota in a positive way,” said Cindy Solberg, a tour guide.

This is the man behind 32 of the paintings. Vern Scoug is from Minot and has been an artist for 55 years.

“Well, part of me will never die. It’ll always be here. It’s kind of a legacy,” said Scoug.

He started commissioning the paintings in 1969. He uses photographs to map them out, and it takes him around three to five months to paint them. He was referred to the Governors’s office by a friend and the rest is history.

“‘Can you do a painting of Teddy Roosevelt’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Well how soon can you do it,’ and he gave me all the instructions and the size. And I submitted it and took over the other one, and since then, I’ve had the job,” said Scoug.

Right now 47 North Dakotans have received the award, and are selected through a vetting process.

“Once the application is received, the director of the historical society, the governor, and the secretary of state are the ones who make the decision. And typically, it’s been maybe one or two in the governor’s term,” said Solberg.

The Rough Rider Hall of Fame is free to view and is open during normal Capitol hours.

The last award was given out on July 29th, 2022 to Dr. Merton Utgaard, Founder of the International Music Camp.

