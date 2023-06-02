Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A law enforcement investigation in Davidson County into drugs in the county led to a Baptist church on Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at South Side Baptist Church in Lexington after receiving reports that a man staying at the church was manufacturing marijuana, a news release stated.

“I really hope they burn in Hell,” one neighbor said. “I’m a Christian; that is so so wrong. It’s wrong. It’s wrong anywhere but especially in God’s house.”

The pastor had told deputies that the church had not been in operation and had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but former members said the pastor closed the church before the pandemic.

Matt and Josh Price were arrested after police said they found a drug operation at their closed church. (DCSO)

“That church has been shut down way prior to that,” the neighbor said.

“Upon further investigation, deputies searched the property and seized about 12 pounds of marijuana, about 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and about 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol wax (THC wax),” according to the sheriff’s office.

The church pastor, identified by members as Josh Price, 50, and his son, Matthew Price, 28, were arrested for their alleged role in the drug operation.

They were charged with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Both suspects have a court date of July 25 in Davidson County District Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Former church member Mike Lambeth said he had tried to warn the church about Price when Price first came to the church about three years ago.

“This guy, I met him one time, and our spirits didn’t bear witness at all. And I did not think he was a pasto,r and I told a lot of the members there, ‘Y’all better watch out for him,’” Lambeth said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.