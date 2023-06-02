Occupant displaced and firefighter suffers minor injury in Bismarck house fire

Bismarck house fire
Bismarck house fire(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of East Highland Acres Road, Thursday evening. When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke coming out of the basement and garage of the home.

All occupants were outside the house.

When the crew entered, they found heavy smoke conditions and determined that the fire started in the basement bedroom. Fire damage was limited to the room of origin and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

Bismarck Fire Department says the occupant of the home has been displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries.

