North Dakota, Montana Senators react to passage of debt ceiling bill

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators from North Dakota and Montana reacted to the passage of the debt ceiling bill late Thursday night.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, 63-36, a day after the House passed it. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:

As our country’s national debt approaches nearly $32T, North Dakotans want a change from the Democrats’ reckless spending.



I voted for the Fiscal Responsibility Act to suspend the debt limit and restore regular order.



My full statement ⬇️https://t.co/hJLIFZ4JZz — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) June 2, 2023

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:

According to the CBO, this is the largest spending cut in history, reducing the deficit by $2.1 trillion. The agreement reduces future discretionary spending to 1% growth while also clawing back COVID funds and strengthening work requirements for food assistance programs. — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) June 2, 2023

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:

Defaulting on our debts is not an option. pic.twitter.com/9PkUgiWztW — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) June 2, 2023

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, who voted against the bill, provided the following statement:

Tonight, I voted NO to this debt ceiling bill because it does not make enough progress toward stopping Washington’s spending obsession.



See my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/Yh7jErnDuo — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 2, 2023

