North Dakota, Montana Senators react to passage of debt ceiling bill

Debt ceiling
Debt ceiling(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators from North Dakota and Montana reacted to the passage of the debt ceiling bill late Thursday night.

The bill passed with bipartisan support, 63-36, a day after the House passed it. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, who voted in favor of the bill, provided the following statement:

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, who voted against the bill, provided the following statement:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Narcotics task force operation in Minot
Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot
Inner tubes in a lazy river
New changes coming to Raging Rivers
Derrick Braaten, attorney for NWLA
Landowners sue North Dakota over amalgamation laws
Fatal crash in Logan County
Wishek man killed in concrete truck rollover
Lifeguard training in Bismarck
Bismarck Parks and Rec must compete with other job opportunities to hire lifeguards

Latest News

The Minot High Majettes secured their first team state title since 2018 and seventh in program...
Minot girls tennis wins first team state championship since 2018
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/01/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/01/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/01/23