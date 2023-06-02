No injuries after semi hits moving train near Casselton

By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says there were no injuries after a semi hit a moving train near Casselton.

Officials say it happened around noon today in the area of County Rd. 23 & 10. It’s about two miles west of Casselton.

There was no train derailment. The 18-year-old driver of the semi was uninjured. There was minor damage to the train and the cross arm.

The rail line is closed as officials investigate the crash and get the scene cleared.

The semi driver was cited for care required.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it wants to remind the public to use extreme caution when approaching and driving through a railroad intersection.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

