Minot’s Mike Schmitt named Head of Officiating for NCHC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KMOT) – Minot’s Mike Schmitt has been named the head of officiating for one of the premier division one college hockey conferences in the country.

Schmitt, who graduated from Minot High in 1980, has worked for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference for the past 10 years, but he’s been involved with officiating hockey since the 1980s.

He worked in officiating in the days of the old WCHA conference and has worked Frozen Fours.

Schmitt was also recognized for his work in guiding the NCHC through handling tournament play during the pandemic.

He replaces Don Adam, who has held the post since the conference was formed.

“It’s probably the number one college program in the country, so to be selected to do the director of officiating is exciting for me. It’s a dream come true and I’m excited to jump into it at this time,” said Schmitt.

Schmitt added that one of the things he loves most about the job is the people he gets to work with.

“I just like being around the people of college hockey. It’s a great environment and I just look forward to continuing that in this position,” he said.

The conference includes eight colleges and universities, including the University of North Dakota.

Schmitt officially takes over in the role on June 19.

He lives in Minot and has served on the Minot Park Board since 2018.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.