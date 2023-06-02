Minot’s Mark Jantzer honored by Air Force

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot’s Mark Jantzer was honored Thursday by the Air Force for his service to the community.

Col. Daniel Hoadley, Commander of the 5th Bomb Wing, presented Jantzer with the Distinguished Public Service Award on behalf of the Air Force.

It goes to a non-government employee civilian.

Jantzer has served as a connector between the community, the base and the Air Force for the last 12 years to advocate for resources airmen need.

“We can educate people about what happens when funds are cut short and missions are affected,” said Jantzer.

He said one example is assisting at the state level for Air Force spouses to transfer their licenses if they come to North Dakota.

Jantzer has served with the Air Force Chief of Staff Civic Leaders since 2010.

He has also served on the Minot City Council since 2008.

