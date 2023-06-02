Minot senior Eli Nissen named North Dakota baseball Gatorade Player of the Year

By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICAGO (KMOT) – The Gatorade Player of the Year program honored Minot High senior Eli Nissen as the North Dakota baseball player of the year Friday.

Eli is the sixth Magician baseball player to receive the honor.

Eli threw 50 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched this season.

Most impressively, Eli threw a perfect game against Bismarck High in the West Region tournament this season.

Eli signed to play for the Badlands Big Sticks this summer and is committed to playing baseball at Creighton University in the fall.

For more information, visit the release on the Gatorade Player of the Year website.

