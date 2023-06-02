Minot Public School teacher salary to increase and new CRT policy adopted

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public School Board approved two major items today--a contract for teachers they negotiated last weekend and the district’s policy on Critical Race theory.

The proposal for the next two-year contract increases each teacher’s pay by $750 annually.

The district also agreed to pay an additional two percent in their retirement funds for this coming year, and then another two percent on top of that in 2025.

The board also voted to adopt the state’s CRT policy.

“All schools in the state of North Dakota are required to have a critical race theory policy. And we adopted the policy on second reading tonight that was approved by the North Dakota School Boards Association,” said Mark Vollmer, superintendent of Minot Public Schools.

