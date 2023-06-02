Minot girls tennis wins first team state championship since 2018

The Minot High Majettes secured their first team state title since 2018 and seventh in program history in a 4-1 win over Legacy Thursday night in Grand Forks.(Scott DeLorme)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KMOT) – For the fourth time since 2000, the NDHSAA girls tennis state team champion is from the west region.

The Minot High Majettes secured their first team state title since 2018 and seventh in program history in a 4-1 win over Legacy Thursday night in Grand Forks.

Minot defeated defending state champions Fargo Davies in the first match of the morning, in a 3-2 nailbiter.

Junior Sidney Ressler won her match on the third singles court. The doubles teams of junior Sienna Ronning and freshman Grace Olson along with sophomore Lila Olson and senior Sabryn Ronning won both doubles courts.

The Majettes matched with Grand Forks Central in the semifinal round of the tournament.

Sidney won her singles match; Lila and Sabryn followed shortly after with a win on the doubles court.

Kylie Fettig, a freshman, won her match on the second singles court to clinch the team semifinal victory and advance to the state team championship match.

Kylie won the first match of the state championship match, a 6-0, 6-1 win over her opponent. Sienna and Grace added another win on the doubles first court.

Legacy junior Aleah McPherson claimed a win on the top singles court to give the Sabers one team point.

Sidney Ressler fired back with a three-set win on the third singles court to secure the Majettes’ team trophy.

The individual and doubles tournaments begin Friday and run through Saturday in Grand Forks.

