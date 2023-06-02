Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A man in Virginia woke up in the middle of the night and saw communication from the lottery saying he had won $1 million.

After that, there was no going back to sleep for Kendrek Mallory, of Virginia Beach.

Mallory bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® May 15 drawing on his personal device and matched the first five winning numbers.

“It’s unbelievable!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Mallory was given the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. He chose the cash option.

Cash4Life® is played in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

