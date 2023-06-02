The Lord’s Cupboard plants seeds of generosity

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry has been providing for the community for almost 30 years.

Duane Brekke, owner of The Brekke Homestead near Velva, watched the pantry and was compelled to step in to support its mission.

He created a garden to grow food for the pantry, but upon completion, the pantry lost its produce supplier.

As Your News Leader found out, Duane’s garden became the pantry’s saving grace.

Families in need can stop by The Lord’s Cupboard and select from various goods, including fresh veggies donated by Duane Brekke’s homestead.

Brekke has six raised beds and one on the ground filled with tomatoes, carrots, peppers, cucumbers and more.

Earlier this week, former Minot Mayor Chuck Barney dropped by and helped with spring planting.

“That shows the humbleness of our leadership and I think that would be a key word if you described it,” said Brekke.

The beds are 100% filled with compost from an old feedlot and the water is provided by the homestead’s wells.

“The nutrient level is so high, you pour water to it and the research station can’t believe the soil tests, they’re so good, they don’t know what it is really,” said Gerald Roise, chairman of the board with The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

Brekke shared that he feels it was God’s plan for this garden to exist and those young and old can come out and spend time in the garden while visiting with one another and having coffee.

He said he feels beyond blessed to be able to contribute.

“We think that Minot is a community of great generosity and my wife and I just want to be a part of that great generosity,” said Brekke.

Roise said many in the community would go hungry without the pantry.

He also said he loves what he does and feels honored to be in service to his community through the pantry.

“We are so appreciative to be 100% volunteers that do this, there isn’t one paid staff member because we do it out of our heart,” said Roise.

Proving that planting a single seed can make a world of difference.

The pantry plans to partner with Project Bee, opening a new location soon at their facility.

They are unsure of the timeline but said a new soup kitchen called “The Welcome Table” will be added.

