Burgum requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for state flood damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for spring flooding that caused over five million dollars in damage to state infrastructure.

In a letter Friday to President Biden through FEMA, Burgum asked for the declaration from April 10 to May 6 for 21 North Dakota counties.

These counties reported around 4.1 million dollars in flood damage.

If the request is granted, North Dakota would have access to FEMA public assistance to help pay for repairs.

The counties named in the letter include: Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.