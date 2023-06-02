Burgum requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for state flood damage

Flooding
Flooding
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for spring flooding that caused over five million dollars in damage to state infrastructure.

In a letter Friday to President Biden through FEMA, Burgum asked for the declaration from April 10 to May 6 for 21 North Dakota counties.

These counties reported around 4.1 million dollars in flood damage.

If the request is granted, North Dakota would have access to FEMA public assistance to help pay for repairs.

The counties named in the letter include: Barnes, Burke, Dickey, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Hettinger, LaMoure, McHenry, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Nelson, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, Towner, Walsh and Wells.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Narcotics task force operation in Minot
Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot
Fatal crash in Logan County
Wishek man killed in concrete truck rollover
Derrick Braaten, attorney for NWLA
Landowners sue North Dakota over amalgamation laws
Grant Marsh Bridge
Grant Marsh Bridge being studied for upcoming rebuild
Black lion statue
Former military Mandan bar owner receives Black Lion statue from his disbanded unit

Latest News

Mike Schmitt
Minot’s Mike Schmitt named Head of Officiating for NCHC
SEMI V. TRAIN
No injuries after semi hits moving train near Casselton
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 6/02/2023
Bismarck house fire
Occupant displaced and firefighter suffers minor injury in Bismarck house fire