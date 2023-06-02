Bismarck Super Slide gets new ride

The Flying Bee at the amusement park
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck has a new ride, The Flying Bee.

The attraction was shipped from New York. It took its first flight last Saturday and there have already been 350 rides since.

The bee is the first addition to the park in over a decade.

The state’s only roller coaster was the last ride brought in in 2009.

On the bee, riders can peddle or pull a bar towards them to lift up and down while the ride spins around.

