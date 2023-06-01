Work on 16th Street in Minot part of larger road project this summer

MINOT, ND (KMOT) - If you’ve had to navigate the construction on 16th Street in Minot, you’re not alone.

It’s part of a six-block resurfacing project that stretches from 14th Avenue to 20th.

Traffic for much of this stretch has been narrowed to head-to-head.

Micro-resurfacing is a process where a smaller layer of pavement is installed to level the surface.

This is something fairly new the city is doing to make the roads smoother.

This project will kick into high gear after the 4th of July but in the meantime, large potholes are being patched.

Contractors hope to have the project completed by the time the State Fair rolls into town.

“Every year, you need to give the crews out there a little bit of space and grace. Don’t speed through construction zones. Be very patient with fellow motorists as we go through all of these projects,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer with the City of Minot.

There is a major project coming in 2025 in this area and the city is partnering with NDDOT to make it happen.

There will be better options for those turning left as well as a road reconfiguration. The design plans are still in the works.

You can track all current construction projects and detour maps on the City of Minot website.

