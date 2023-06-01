Sports Spotlight: Mandan girls soccer heading to the state tournament

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - One best girls soccer teams in the West Region this season is one you wouldn’t historically expect. After not registering a single loss in their eight conference games this season, Mandan’s girls soccer team claims this week’s “Sports Spotlight.”

It’s a good sign for your team to still be practicing after the school year has finished. With the state tournament starting Thursday, Mandan’s girls soccer team is one of the eight teams still standing.

“Last year, we lost 11 seniors. Not just 11 seniors, but seven of those were in the starting 11. So, this year we’ve got a very young team. Honestly, I wasn’t quite sure which way things were going to go coming into this season, but the kids have dug in, they’ve done a fantastic job,” said Aaron McElwee, Mandan girls soccer coach.

In eight West Region conference games this season, the Braves have scored an impressive 27 goals while only conceding two in that same amount of time. Trinn Nybakken is a senior defender on the team. This past week, she was named West Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

“We had a lot of new girls come up this year, a lot of freshmen who have really stepped up into new roles. In the off-season, we did a lot of team bonding and open gyms and it really helped. We have a veteran backline and some really hard-working midfielders that make the job go smoother for the backline. We’re just sound. We’ve got a really good keeper too. We’re just confident and our chemistry is really good too,” said Trinn Nybakken, Mandan soccer senior captain.

The Braves playing in the State Tournament used to be a rare thing. Now, it’s something that they hope becomes the new normal.

“Mandan has always struggled in terms of soccer. In fact, this is only the 5th time that the girls soccer team has gone to state in its history. This is now our third year in a row, so I think the mindset is kind of shifting a little bit. More kids are playing the game here year around, which has never been the case in the last 20 years on this side of the river. I think there’s more kids shifting to playing the game more often and that’s definitely making a difference. You can see the difference,” said McElwee.

“We’re excited. Excited for another chance at a state title, our first in program history if we get it. We’ve been doing better every single year since we’ve gone and we’re just excited to make our community proud hopefully,” said Nybakken.

