Red River Zoo opens Pride of the Prairie exhibit

Red River Zoo Pride of the Prairie
Red River Zoo Pride of the Prairie(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo opened their new Pride of the Prairie exhibit on Thursday, June 1.

The exhibit features North American bison, black-tailed prairie dogs, a black-footed ferret, and tiger salamanders. The project has been in the works for years and took coordination between several organizations and supporters.

”It’s a success of our community, every tree, every plant, everything you see at our zoo is a direct result of people that care giving their time, talent, and treasures to make magic happen in Fargo,” said Sally Jacobson, Red River Zoo President and CEO.

The three bison in the new exhibit came from Wind Cave National Park in a partnership to restore the bison population. The park has distributed more than 1,500 offspring bison to 34 Native American tribes and to private conservancies. The habitat was designed to resemble the rolling grasslands of Wind Cave National Park.

The Red River Zoo is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. from 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Narcotics task force operation in Minot
Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot
Inner tubes in a lazy river
New changes coming to Raging Rivers
Derrick Braaten, attorney for NWLA
Landowners sue North Dakota over amalgamation laws
Balfour train derailment
UPDATE: Tracks reopen at site of derailment in McHenry County

Latest News

Former military Mandan bar owner receives Black Lion statue from his disbanded unit
More childcare facilities on the horizon for Williston
Bismarck Police Department releases 2022 crime report
Later planting season gives North Dakota farmers shorter window to spray crops
Grant Marsh Bridge being studied for upcoming rebuild