Police motorcycles patrol the streets of Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department uses many vehicles for law enforcement purposes, but perhaps one of the most iconic vehicles you will see on the street is their police motorcycles.

Out on the streets of Mandan, police motorcycle officers are on patrol. Detective Sergeant Michael Wood has been a member of the motorcycle unit for over a year. He had to go through special training before he could hit the city streets.

“You have to have the basic and the advanced motorcycle safety courses, then you have to go through a presentation of training,” said Det. Sgt. Michael Wood with the Mandan Police Department.

The police say motorcycles are a unique tool for them to have on their force. They are mobile and can get in and out of places that a patrol car can’t. The unit, however, is not a full-time assignment.

“Kind of a voluntary unit. Officers on their days off can come in and work for overtime,” said Chief Jason Ziegler with the Mandan Police Department.

The unit has been around since the early 2000s and has been very beneficial to the Mandan Police Department. The motorcycles are utilized in many different ways around the city.

“Mostly for traffic enforcement, but we also do use them for special events such as the Fourth of July parade, that’s a really big one. They also are used for escorts if someone were to specifically request them,” said Det. Sgt. Michael Wood.

Traffic enforcement is what the unit is really trying to focus on. The bikes are equipped with radar, police radio, and a compartment housing a computer, scanner, and printer in order to write tickets.

“We are able to get some attention to motorists saying, ‘Oh, there’s the motorcycle.’ A lot of people when they see the motorcycles will say, ‘Oh, they must be doing traffic.’ Just that, subconsciously they will slow down,” said Chief Ziegler.

Being able to be a part of the motorcycle unit has been humbling for Sergeant Wood. He enjoys the opportunity to get on the bike for an assignment.

“It’s always a good day when you get to come to work and ride a motorcycle; that’s number one for me,” said Det. Sgt. Michael Wood.

As Sergeant Wood rides off, he is ready to protect and serve the community in Mandan.

The next time you are traveling in Mandan, keep an eye out for the motorcycles in your rearview mirror.

