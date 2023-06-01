ND State tournament brackets for baseball, softball, soccer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday is the start of a fun, crazy and exciting stretch of state tournaments for high school sports. Here’s a look at the match-ups for each tournament.

In the girls state soccer tournament, the #1 seed from the east, Fargo Davies, takes on Jamestown. They’ll face the winner between Bismarck and West Fargo Sheyenne.

Girls state soccer tournament 1 (KFYR)

Minot is the #1 seed from the west, and they’ll face Grand Forks Central. Shanley takes on Mandan at 6:45 p.m.

Girls state soccer tournament 2 (KFYR)

In Class A baseball, Legacy takes on the #1 seed from the east and the Patriots face the Mustangs.

State "A" baseball tournament 1 (KFYR)

The Braves are the #1 seed from the west and they take on Fargo North, while West Fargo will play Jamestown.

State "A" baseball tournament 2 (KFYR)

In Class B baseball, the #2 Cardinals draw the Lakers and Shiloh takes on the #3 Loboes.

State "B" baseball tournament 1 (KFYR)

Number one seed Thompson faces Bishop Ryan while Central Cass and North Star square off.

State "B" baseball tournament 2 (KFYR)

In Class A softball, Minot is the #1 seed from the west, while Jamestown takes on Red River.

State "A" softball tournament 1 (KFYR)

The Midgets will take on the Mustangs, which is followed by the Packers against the Patriots.

Class "A" softball tournament 2 (KFYR)

In Class B softball, the #2 seed Mavericks face the Tommies followed by the Vikings against the Cougars.

State "B" softball tournament 1 (KFYR)

Beulah is the #1 seed and they face off against Des Lacs Burlington. Hillsboro/Central Valley also plays May-Port-CG.

State "B" softball tournament 2 (KFYR)

