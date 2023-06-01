More than $3 million and over a year later; Dale Pahlke Arena opens as permanent rodeo grounds in Mandan

Rodeo arena
Rodeo arena(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - For over a year, a massive undertaking has been in the works in Mandan.

Today-- it’s finally all coming together.

The new Dale Pahlke Rodeo Arena in Mandan is now open.

The arena will be the home of the annual professional rodeo in Mandan, allowing more people to attend the Fourth of July event than ever before.

The grandstands are larger, the facility is permanent, and the ground is improved.

The space encompasses a new ticketing booth, concept pavilion, digital board, larger arena, new gates and announcer stand, and a food truck area--- plus it’s all ADA accessible.

People got a sneak peek today at the grand opening and ribbon cutting.

“This has been a long time coming for a permanent rodeo arena. We’ve always had to set up and tear down the arena for the Fourth of July to be inside the racetrack. Kudos to the community. Kudos to Dale Pahlke and Jason Mittlestadt from the rodeo committee; we basically raised over $3 million to get this facility to be what it is here today,” said Executive Director of Mandan Park District Cole Higlin.

Improvements are set to continue into phase two with improvements to restrooms, potential luxury suites and more.

You can see it for yourself in July at the rodeo.

Tickets will be available at mandanrodeo.com.

