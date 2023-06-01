Minot childcare committee to focus on marketing incentives

Childcare committee discusses marketing incentives
Childcare committee discusses marketing incentives(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – One of the reasons waitlists are common in childcare services is because of a lack of businesses to support those looking for day and night care.

The discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting touched on this issue of supply overtaking demand.

Attendees, including Minot Alderman Scott Burlingame, said one of the ways the committee could assist was to help find ways to market existing family childcare incentives that are not widely known.

“When we get together next time, seeing that we still remember that I think we have to integrate into that conversation and talk about career development,” said Burlingame.

Burlingame invites childcare entrepreneurs to the next meeting on June 15 to bring their concerns to the committee.

He also recommends the ten-week class by the Chamber EDC called “Startup Minot” to prospective childcare entrepreneurs.

