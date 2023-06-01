Minnesota cannabis users not allowed gun ownership federally

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Until recreational cannabis is federally legalized, marijuana users cannot legally own or use guns. Minnesota House Representative Marion O’Neill recently pointed out some underlying challenges with the new Minnesota marijuana bill.

“There are cases going through the federal courts right now about whether or not it is unconstitutional, to remove someone’s second amendment rights, because they’ve been found in possession of marijuana” said O’Neill.

The bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives clarifies that regardless of the recent Minnesota law, someone who is currently using marijuana is still federally defined as an “unlawful user” of a controlled substance.

“If you are found in possession of marijuana, you absolutely should lose your second amendment rights. That is what Biden’s administration is saying right now” said O’Neill.

Along with the newly passed Minnesota law, the federal reserve will start using FedNow as a federal certification service starting July 1st.

“Every single time you use a check, every single time you use a credit card, that transaction is gonna go through FedNow and FedNow is gonna know every single transaction that you make electronically, every single one. You don’t think they’re gonna be looking for marijuana transactions?” said O’Neill.

Some opponents are even saying gun control and weed legalization are in the same boat.

“One might surmise that weed legalization is a backdoor to take your guns away…” said O’Neill.

Minnesotans 21 and older will be able to legally consume and grow cannabis for personal use starting August 1st.

