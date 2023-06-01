Military appreciation day to be held in Roosevelt Park

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Area Chamber EDC is doing its part Friday to honor service members and their families with a day of free events at Roosevelt Park.

For active-duty and retired military personnel, there will be free zoo admission all day, as well as free skating at Maysa arena for service members and their families from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

There will also be outdoor games and free lunch provided in Roosevelt Park from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Military ID is required.

“We appreciate everything they do for us, fighting for our country every day, the sacrifices they make, and we want them to know how much we appreciate them,” said Keli Rosselli-Sullivan with Minot Area Chamber EDC.

The next military appreciation day will be held on Tuesday, July 25.

