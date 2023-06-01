Meet the new director of the Minot Public Library

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public Library announced a new director this week.

Zhaina Moira, who was previously an adult services librarian and has worked at this library for five years, said she’s ready for the opportunity.

She said this year, she’s focused on maintaining the services they provide to all the patrons and staff retention.

“The people who work here are very passionate and dedicated to providing the services and that’s great. We want more people like that, but I also don’t want to take advantage of that passion and generosity,” said Moira.

Moira replaces Janet Anderson who departed the library for another opportunity in April.

She called Anderson was a powerhouse, and said she’s excited, but overwhelmed to fill those shoes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.