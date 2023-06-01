Mediation in family court’s role in contested divorces

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Not much in life can be as messy and emotional as a contested divorce.

That’s why a program in Minot’s court system is aiming to make this process as painless as possible.

Cathy Federer, family mediation program administer with North Dakota courts, said 50% of all cases they handle get settled since the program began in 2008.

She said parties first go through an orientation and a domestic violence screening process before they sit in front of a mediator.

Federer said in the court system statewide, there are 25-30 mediators, but more exist outside the courts.

“In a great majority of cases, it really narrows down what might be left for the judge to decide or what might be remaining for the parties to come to an agreement on,” said Federer.

Federer said they don’t provide legal advice, only education and possible alternatives to help parties negotiate.

