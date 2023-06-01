Mediation in family court’s role in contested divorces

Divorce decree
Divorce decree(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Not much in life can be as messy and emotional as a contested divorce.

That’s why a program in Minot’s court system is aiming to make this process as painless as possible.

Cathy Federer, family mediation program administer with North Dakota courts, said 50% of all cases they handle get settled since the program began in 2008.

She said parties first go through an orientation and a domestic violence screening process before they sit in front of a mediator.

Federer said in the court system statewide, there are 25-30 mediators, but more exist outside the courts.

“In a great majority of cases, it really narrows down what might be left for the judge to decide or what might be remaining for the parties to come to an agreement on,” said Federer.

Federer said they don’t provide legal advice, only education and possible alternatives to help parties negotiate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Narcotics task force operation in Minot
Seven adults arrested in drug task force operation in Minot
Inner tubes in a lazy river
New changes coming to Raging Rivers
Derrick Braaten, attorney for NWLA
Landowners sue North Dakota over amalgamation laws
Balfour train derailment
UPDATE: Tracks reopen at site of derailment in McHenry County
Lifeguard training in Bismarck
Bismarck Parks and Rec must compete with other job opportunities to hire lifeguards

Latest News

Library director Zhaina Moira
Meet the new director of the Minot Public Library
Black lion statue
Former military Mandan bar owner receives Black Lion statue from his disbanded unit
Rodeo arena
More than $3 million and over a year later; Dale Pahlke Arena opens as permanent rodeo grounds in Mandan
A farmer out spraying their crops
Later planting season gives North Dakota farmers shorter window to spray crops