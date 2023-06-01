Mandan School Board vacancy after member resigns due to relocation

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan School Board member Heidi Schuchard is resigning effective Wednesday because she is moving out of the district, making her ineligible to continue serving on the board.

Board members are looking to appoint someone to replace her until the June 2024 election.

Interested individuals who are a resident of the Mandan School District and at least 18 years of age should submit a letter of interest by June 16 to Ryan Lagasse, the Mandan Public Schools business manager, at Ryan.Lagasse@msd1.org.

