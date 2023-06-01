Man pleads not guilty to allegedly stealing infamous ruby slippers

A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Authorities announced that the slippers, stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., were recovered in a sting operation. The FBI says it has multiple suspects in the extortion and that the investigation continues. Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)(AP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT
AUGUST 7 UPDATE -- The trial of Terry Martin, originally set to begin on August 7, has been delayed. It is now scheduled for October 2nd.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The man accused and federally indicted for stealing the famous Judy Garland ruby slippers pled not guilty.

Terry Martin, 76, pled not guilty in a federal court Thursday for stealing “The Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers famously worn by Judy Garland.

According to charges, Martin stole the slippers in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids.

A few weeks back, he was indicted by a grand jury with one count of theft of a major artwork.

Martin requested a public defender for the case and was released with conditions pending his trial.

The prosecution says it plans to introduce evidence of co-conspirators and confidential informants when the time comes.

However, it did not elaborate.

The ruby slippers were recovered after a sting operation in Minneapolis in 2018.

After recovery, they were sent to the Smithsonian Museum where conservators examined them and determined the ruby slippers to be authentic.

There are only four known pairs in existence.

Martin’s next court appearance will be in Duluth on Friday, July 28 at 1:30 p.m.

His trial is set to begin on Monday, August 7 at 9 a.m. in Minneapolis.

